Mesmerizing WR 31a: NASA’s latest image of Wolf-Rayet star sparks awe online; Netizens say ‘both beautiful and scary’

In a stunning display of cosmic beauty, The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) has shared stunning image of Wolf-Rayet star named WR 31a.

Also Read | NASA is selling a brand-new Moon rover

Situated approximately 30,000 light-years away in the constellation Carina, this hot, massive star is named after astronomers Charles Wolf and Georges Rayet, who first these stars. NASA states that “some can also be around 20 times as massive as the Sun. However, their lifecycle is only a few hundred thousand years. In cosmic terms, that’s like the blink of an eye.”

Also Read | NASA to stream livestream launch of SpaceX mission to ’rescue’ Sunita Williams

Here's all you need to know about WR 31a Wolf-Rayet stars are known to shed around half of their mass in under 100,000 years. Ultimately, these massive stars will meet their end in a brilliant supernova explosion, dispersing stellar materials that will contribute to the formation of new stars and planets in the universe.

In the image provided by NASA, the striking blue bubble encircling WR 31a is Wolf-Rayet nebula.

As per NASA, these round or ring-shaped interstellar clouds of dust and gas are created when speedy winds interact with the outer layers of hydrogen ejected by Wolf–Rayet stars.

Netizens are mesmerized by the stunning image of WR 31a, with reactions ranging from awe to intrigue. Comments highlight the beauty of the star, with one user even likening it to "Photoshop."

Some other called it ‘Beautiful’

Another wrote, “Interesting view”

One user remarked, “I Love astronomy, so mindblowing and intriguing”

“Never going to blink when NASA posts,” one user declared

Another shared their mixed feelings, saying, “Why do I feel like it's both beautiful and scary at the same time. ”