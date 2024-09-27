Mesmerizing WR 31a: NASA’s latest image of Wolf-Rayet star sparks awe online; Netizens say ‘both beautiful and scary’

  • Wolf-Rayet star WR 31a, located 30,000 light-years away captivates netizens.

Livemint
Updated27 Sep 2024, 08:53 AM IST
Wolf-Rayet star WR 31a, located 30,000 light-years away captivates netizens.
Wolf-Rayet star WR 31a, located 30,000 light-years away captivates netizens.

In a stunning display of cosmic beauty, The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) has shared stunning image of Wolf-Rayet star named WR 31a.

Also Read | NASA is selling a brand-new Moon rover

Situated approximately 30,000 light-years away in the constellation Carina, this hot, massive star is named after astronomers Charles Wolf and Georges Rayet, who first these stars. NASA states that “some can also be around 20 times as massive as the Sun. However, their lifecycle is only a few hundred thousand years. In cosmic terms, that’s like the blink of an eye.”

 

Also Read | NASA to stream livestream launch of SpaceX mission to ’rescue’ Sunita Williams

Here's all you need to know about WR 31a

Wolf-Rayet stars are known to shed around half of their mass in under 100,000 years. Ultimately, these massive stars will meet their end in a brilliant supernova explosion, dispersing stellar materials that will contribute to the formation of new stars and planets in the universe.

In the image provided by NASA, the striking blue bubble encircling WR 31a is Wolf-Rayet nebula.

As per NASA, these round or ring-shaped interstellar clouds of dust and gas are created when speedy winds interact with the outer layers of hydrogen ejected by Wolf–Rayet stars.

 

Also Read | 5 NASA images of Earth’s undiscovered wonders: Mount Taranaki, Taieri pet & more

Netizens are mesmerized by the stunning image of WR 31a, with reactions ranging from awe to intrigue. Comments highlight the beauty of the star, with one user even likening it to "Photoshop."

Some other called it ‘Beautiful’

Another wrote, “Interesting view”

One user remarked, “I Love astronomy, so mindblowing and intriguing”

“Never going to blink when NASA posts,” one user declared

Another shared their mixed feelings, saying, “Why do I feel like it's both beautiful and scary at the same time. ”

"How beautiful. I wish I could see that from Earth," a user added.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 08:53 AM IST
Business NewsScienceMesmerizing WR 31a: NASA’s latest image of Wolf-Rayet star sparks awe online; Netizens say ‘both beautiful and scary’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    165.60
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    4 (2.48%)

    Vedanta share price

    501.85
    03:55 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    22.25 (4.64%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    136.00
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    345.10
    03:56 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    5.3 (1.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    36.59
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.29 (6.68%)

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    702.40
    03:54 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    39.45 (5.95%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    918.90
    03:49 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    43.3 (4.95%)

    Maruti Suzuki India share price

    13,384.30
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    608.3 (4.76%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,045.000.00
      Chennai
      77,051.000.00
      Delhi
      77,203.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,055.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.