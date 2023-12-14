Mint Explainer: COP28 and its implications for India

The UN climate conference held in Dubai this year chalked up key resolutions on fossil fuels, methane emissions, funds to fight global warming, capitalisation of the loss and damage fund, and an agreement on a framework for the global goal on adaptation.

The COP28 conference, however, remained an underachiever, unable to measure up to expectations, particularly in galvanising more ambitious climate action in the immediate term.

For India, though, the outcome was better. The country was able to strike the right balance in helping secure a deal that meets its developmental requirements while aligning with the larger global goals on climate.

Mint explains the implications of COP28’s outcome for India and the world.

What’s the buzz on fossil fuels about?

History was made in Dubai when 196 countries agreed to transition away from fossil fuels in an orderly and equitable manner to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Some experts, however, say the deal doesn’t do enough on several fronts—climate targets, funding, phasing out fossil fuels, and holding historical polluters accountable.

Some nations were disappointed that the term ‘fossil fuel phase-out’ had not been used. Even if it had been, the outcome would have been similar in the absence of a timeline. Production and consumption of fossil fuels are unlikely to be curbed significantly in the near-term, but it is an important, rather unavoidable, measure in the 2050 timeframe.

Coal, a fossil fuel already singled out for a phase-down in the 2021 Glasgow conference, received a separate mention. But India, among some other countries, resisted a move to stipulate that no new coal-fired power plants could be opened without an in-built carbon capture and storage facility.

The final outcome, while not specifying how the phase-down would be measured or from what baseline, addressed India’s concerns by tweaking the Glasgow text on coal and not making the provision on cut in methane emissions binding.

What were India’s reservations on methane emissions?

Methane is the most widespread greenhouse gas apart from carbon dioxide, accounting for nearly 25% of all emissions and about 80 times more potent than CO2 in causing global warming.

However, several countries, including India, are opposed to any mandate to cut methane emissions, primarily because one of the major sources is agriculture and livestock. Cutting methane emissions could require tweaking agricultural patterns, which could be extremely sensitive in a country like India, where agriculture accounts for 18% of the economy.

The final agreement of the conference does not mention any targets for methane emission cuts by 2030, although about 100 countries had committed, at COP26 in Glasgow, to cut their methane emissions by 30% by the end of this decade.

What were the other highlights?