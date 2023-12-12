Science
Mint Explainer: The implications of AI creating new materials in seconds
Leslie D'Monte 4 min read 12 Dec 2023, 09:26 AM IST
Summary
- New AI models could allow for a deeper understanding of life as they advance the realm of scientific possibilities. Google’s DeepMind recently unveiled an AI tool called GNoMe that has created 2.2 million crystals, including 380,000 stable materials, which could help develop greener technologies
Using artificial intelligence models to create new materials is not new. Researchers typically use existing materials that are stable and substitute elements in their molecular structure to create new ones.
