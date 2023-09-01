Mint Explainer: Understanding IMD's September rainfall projection
Summary
- As of now, rains have been 10% below normal for the whole country, with August recording a 36% deficit. Even if rainfall in September is on the higher side, the June-September rainfall average is expected to be below normal for the whole season
New Delhi: Southwest monsoon is expected to revive in September, with rainfall seen normal during the month in the range of 91-109% of the long period average of 167.9 mm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast. This comes after the country experienced its driest August since 1901.