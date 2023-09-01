Mint Explainer: Understanding IMD's September rainfall projection

Q. What is the forecast for September rains?

A. While presenting rainfall and temperature forecast for September, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, “Precipitation in September is expected to be normal ranging between 91 and 109% of long period average (LPA) of 167.9 mm. Normal to above normal rainfall is most likely over many areas of northeast India, adjoining east India, foothills of the Himalayas and some areas of east-central and south peninsular India. The below-normal rainfall is most likely over most areas of the remaining parts of the country."