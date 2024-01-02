Mint Explainer: Why black holes are on India’s radar
SummaryIndia’s newest space mission, Isro’s XPoSat, will help researchers understand our planet and the universe better. It will also anchor India more firmly on the world space map, with Isro planning at least 12 missions this year
If you watched Christopher Nolan’s 2014 movie Interstellar, you would be familiar with the word black hole, even if you do not fully understand what it means. Released a decade ago, Interstellar achieved a high level of scientific accuracy in its portrayal of a black hole called Gargantua, with the help of Nobel laureate Kip Thorne, despite taking some artistic liberties.