Science
Mint Primer | Return of the dire wolf: Is this a Game of Clones?
Summary
- Scientists at Colossal used genetic reconstruction to recreate the long-extinct species—made popular by the HBO hit show, Game of Thrones.
On Monday, Colossal Biosciences, a genetic engineering startup, showcased an unlikely cub to the world—the dire wolf. The species, once found commonly across the Americas, had been extinct for over 10,000 years. Is human immortality also around the corner?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more