On Monday, Colossal Biosciences, a genetic engineering startup, showcased an unlikely cub to the world—the dire wolf. The species, once found commonly across the Americas, had been extinct for over 10,000 years. Is human immortality also around the corner?

How did the extinct dire wolf return?

Scientists at Colossal used genetic reconstruction to recreate the long-extinct species—made popular by the HBO hit show, Game of Thrones. Scientists extracted genome data of excavated dire wolf fossils, and used it to rewrite the genomic sequence of the common wolf, or Canis lupus. It then used this gene sequence and to reproduce the dire wolf cubs—with a variety of domesticated dog species serving as the mother. Using AI as a mainstay for the genetic engineering of the dire wolf sequence, three dire wolf pups—two male, one female—have been presented to the world.

Also Read | Donald Trump has tanked oil prices too

Are we cheating death or saving lives?

The development has revived a number of philosophical questions, but scientists for now believe that the technology is vital. US government agencies warn that 30% of global biodiversity will be lost by 2050, and scientists say that with genetic reconstruction, critically endangered species can be saved from extinction in the long run. Opposing voices warn that interfering too much with the natural selection process of animal extinction can lead to an imbalance of life. In the long run, most believe that genetic mutation, cloning and re-engineering can prove fatal in the wrong hands.

Also Read | Will FY26 be the year of the Indian consumer?

Are other species also on their way to resurrection?

Yes. Colossal’s most famous scientific experiment is on resurrecting the woolly mammoth. Last month, it created a woolly mouse as part of a miniaturized experiment. This mouse could successfully replicate the mammoth’s unique fat metabolism, The dodo bird and the Tasmanian tiger are also part of genetic experiments under Colossal.

Also Read | Bumpy: Impact of Karnataka HC ban on bike taxis

Does this impact humans, too?

Genetic reconstruction is limited to animals right now as human genome sequencing is far more complicated. For humans, gene editing tools such as Crispr, as well as AI analysis models such as AlphaFold, are being used for health purposes. Scientists say genetic weaknesses can amplify over time, thus leading to health conditions that could be fatal. Research institutes, including the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in India, are working on genetic research for health.

Is there a trade-off behind the headlines?

Experts have warned genetically edited and mutated strains of species may not survive in the wild. However, Colossal’s dire wolves have so far thrived in a controlled natural environment for over six months now. Experts say that while genetic engineering can be used to make species more resilient to global climate shifts, real proof of the technology will likely require decades to be established as reliable. ‘Jurassic Park’-like questions around the balance of life and predators have also been raised.