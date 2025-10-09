Missed Draconid meteor shower last night? No need to wait too long for Orionids meteor shower — Date and time here

The astronomical phenomenon Draconid meteor shower is happening, and sky gazers can catch a glimpse of the celestial show until October 10, according to Time and Date. Cosmic enthusiasts must note that at its peak one could watch up to 5 meteors per hour. In Delhi, the peak occurred last night at around 11:30 PM.

What is Draconid meteor shower? "The Draconid meteor shower comes from debris trailing the comet 21P Giacobini-Zinner burning up in Earth's atmosphere," NASA said. This metor shower is created when the Earth passes through the dust debris left by comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner.

Fireball report coordinator for the American Meteor Society, Robert Lunsford, said, “The Draconids are a very quick shower,” adding, “We on Earth pass through debris (from the comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner) in just a few days, and the main maximum (activity) actually only lasts a few hours. So it’s here and gone just like that.”

Captivating sky-gazers, this celestial event followed October’s supermoon. According to EarthSky, Draconid meteor shower attained its peak at 3 PM ET on Wednesday, October 8. The Draconid shower lasted only a few hours and the moon blocked most visibility later in the night.

According to NASA, these meteors originate from nearby the head of the constellation Draco in the northern sky and hence have taken the name ‘Draconid.’ It is important to note that the meteor shower can produce up to 10 meteors per hour. If you missed this then the next meteor shower - the Orionids - should be on your bucket list.

When to watch Orionids meteor shower? “The Orionids is the second meteor shower in October. It usually peaks around October 21,” Time and Date said.

The second meteor shower of the month, Orionids usually peaking around October 20 and 21, and at its peak, up to 20 meteors are visible every hour. The best viewing time is after midnight until dawn when the constellation Orion is high in the sky.