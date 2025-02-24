Mission moon: NASA to launch lunar lander ‘Athena’ with SpaceX Falcon 9 on Feb 26; when and where to watch lift-off

NASA is set to launch its Nova-C lander 'Athena' on February 26 from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. This mission, part of the CLPS initiative, aims to conduct science investigations and technology demonstrations on the Moon. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published24 Feb 2025, 09:56 AM IST
Advertisement
Mission moon: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) plans to launch the Nova-C lander ’Athena’ on February 26. (NASA)

US space agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), is preparing to launch its mission moon on February 26. The spacecraft Nova-C lander ‘Athena’ on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for a lift-off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center from Launch Complex 39A.

This mission is a part of NASA's CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) initiative and Artemis campaign. In a post on X, NASA stated, “To the Moon! On Feb. 26, NASA science and tech are set to launch on @Int_Machines’ Nova-C lander, Athena. Watch live coverage of our second lunar mission with Intuitive Machines here on X.” 

Advertisement
Also Read | Elon Musk’s DOGE email prompts ’PAUSE’ order from NASA

When and where to watch launch of lunar lander ‘Athena’ with SpaceX Falcon 9?

The Intuitive Machines IM-2 mission, carrying NASA science investigations and technology demonstrations to the Moon, will be streamed online. Space enthusiasts can watch the live launch coverage on NASA+. The prelaunch events will begin Tuesday, February 25, while the exact launch time will be announced today.

Advertisement
Also Read | 5 Upcoming NASA Missions That Will Shape the Future

“Launch coverage will begin on NASA+ approximately 45 minutes before liftoff. A specific time will be shared the week of Feb. 24,” NASA's official website states. Interested viewers can watch the lift-off at the official website of NASA at https://www.nasa.gov/live.

When will Intuitive Machines' spacecraft land on the moon?

Intuitive Machines’ lunar lander will spend around one week in transit to the Moon following the launch. As per the space agency, the spacecraft will make a landing on the lunar surface possibly on Thursday, March 6, or later.

Also Read | NASA internship program for undergrads: Here’s how you can apply; check details

“Among the items on Intuitive Machines’ lander, the IM-2 mission will be one of the first on-site demonstrations of resource use on the Moon. A drill and mass spectrometer will measure the potential presence of volatiles or gases from lunar soil in Mons Mouton, a lunar plateau in the Moon’s South Pole,” NASA said.

Advertisement

This mission aims to develop a further understanding of the Moon’s environment and help in future human missions to the lunar surface as part of NASA's Moon to Mars exploration approach.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsScienceMission moon: NASA to launch lunar lander ‘Athena’ with SpaceX Falcon 9 on Feb 26; when and where to watch lift-off
First Published:24 Feb 2025, 09:56 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App