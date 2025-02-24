Mission moon: NASA to launch lunar lander ‘Athena’ with SpaceX Falcon 9 on Feb 26; when and where to watch lift-off

US space agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), is preparing to launch its mission moon on February 26. The spacecraft Nova-C lander ‘Athena’ on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for a lift-off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center from Launch Complex 39A.
This mission is a part of NASA's CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) initiative and Artemis campaign. In a post on X, NASA stated, “To the Moon! On Feb. 26, NASA science and tech are set to launch on @Int_Machines’ Nova-C lander, Athena. Watch live coverage of our second lunar mission with Intuitive Machines here on X.”
The Intuitive Machines IM-2 mission, carrying NASA science investigations and technology demonstrations to the Moon, will be streamed online. Space enthusiasts can watch the live launch coverage on NASA+. The prelaunch events will begin Tuesday, February 25, while the exact launch time will be announced today.
“Launch coverage will begin on NASA+ approximately 45 minutes before liftoff. A specific time will be shared the week of Feb. 24,” NASA's official website states. Interested viewers can watch the lift-off at the official website of NASA at https://www.nasa.gov/live.
Intuitive Machines’ lunar lander will spend around one week in transit to the Moon following the launch. As per the space agency, the spacecraft will make a landing on the lunar surface possibly on Thursday, March 6, or later.
“Among the items on Intuitive Machines’ lander, the IM-2 mission will be one of the first on-site demonstrations of resource use on the Moon. A drill and mass spectrometer will measure the potential presence of volatiles or gases from lunar soil in Mons Mouton, a lunar plateau in the Moon’s South Pole,” NASA said.
This mission aims to develop a further understanding of the Moon’s environment and help in future human missions to the lunar surface as part of NASA's Moon to Mars exploration approach.