Mission moon: Two US private companies aim for commercial landings, following India and China's success
Astrobotic Technology and Intuitive Machines, supported by NASA, are preparing to make commercial moon landings. Japan is now attempting to become the fifth country to land on the moon
Two US private companies supported by NASA are in the league to make commercial moon landings soon after over five decades of the Apollo program. This measure comes after India and China made successful moon landings while Russia, Japan, and Israel failed in their attempts. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said, “They’re scouts going to the moon ahead of us."