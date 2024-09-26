Mission to ’rescue’ Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore: NASA set to stream live launch of SpaceX Crew-9 — How to watch

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov will launch to the International Space Station on September 28. The SpaceX Crew-9 mission launches at 1:17 pm EDT from Cape Canaveral, with live coverage starting at 9:00 am the same day.

Livemint
Published26 Sep 2024, 07:35 PM IST
Mission to 'rescue' Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore: NASA set to stream live launch of SpaceX Crew-9 - Here's how to watch
Mission to ’rescue’ Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore: NASA set to stream live launch of SpaceX Crew-9 - Here’s how to watch(REUTERS)

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov will head to the International Space Station on Saturday after several delays. The SpaceX Crew-9 mission will launch from the Cape Canaveral region — with live coverage accessible across the globe.

An official release from the space agency indicates that the duo are scheduled to lift-off from Space Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 1:17 pm EDT on September 28. The targeted docking time is approximately 5:30 pm on Sunday.

Launch coverage will begin around 9:00 am on Saturday (6:40 pm in India) through the NASA+ site as well as the official NASA website. Arrival coverage will pick up the next day at 3:30 pm on the same platforms.

Also Read | NASA’s Perseverance rover spots ‘Zebra Rock’ on Mars

The Crew-9 mission was originally slated for a mid-August launch. It was pushed back a month to spend more time analyzing issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft which remains docked at the station. The departure date was moved yet again this week amidst tropical storm Helene. The hurricane is expected to bring high winds and heavy rain to the launch area in Florida as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico. 

This will be the ninth crew rotation mission with SpaceX under the space agency's Commercial Crew Program.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Sep 2024, 07:35 PM IST
Business NewsScienceMission to ’rescue’ Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore: NASA set to stream live launch of SpaceX Crew-9 — How to watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    165.60
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    4 (2.48%)

    Vedanta

    501.85
    03:55 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    22.25 (4.64%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    136.00
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    345.10
    03:56 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    5.3 (1.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Easy Trip Planners

    36.59
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.29 (6.68%)

    Elecon Engineering Co

    702.40
    03:54 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    39.45 (5.95%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy

    918.90
    03:49 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    43.3 (4.95%)

    Maruti Suzuki India

    13,384.30
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    608.3 (4.76%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,045.00660.00
      Chennai
      77,051.00660.00
      Delhi
      77,203.00660.00
      Kolkata
      77,055.00660.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L-0.22
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.