Moon–Jupiter conjunction: Exact time to look up and other details about December 7 celestial event

The last month of 2025 has witnessed several celestial activities, ranging from northern lights sightings to the recent Supermoon. There is more to come this weekend, as skygazers are gearing up to watch the Moon and Jupiter form a conjunction on Sunday, December 7, according to NASA. This happens when the two celestial bodies appear right beside each other in the night sky, even though they are several hundred million miles away from each other in space.

Moon and Jupiter conjunction: What to know? A conjunction happens when the objects in the sky, such as planets and moons, appear closer to each other, despite being actually far apart. This means that people will be able to watch the Moon and Jupiter together in space this weekend, while they actually remain hundreds of millions of miles apart. "This pairing gives us an opportunity to easily spot Jupiter in the night sky," NASA stated in a post on Instagram.

How to watch? To see it live, people need to spot the Moon in the eastern sky on the evening of December 7. Once you have successfully located the position of the Moon, you can find Jupiter, which will be slightly above and to the right of it. At first glimpse, it is expected to appear like a steady star. The gap between them is projected to be about half a fist's width, according to NASA. The Moon will not be able to outshine the planet, despite being in its full phase on Sunday night. Jupiter is expected to remain visible to the naked eye.

December 2025 skywatching tips According to NASA, other major celestial events scheduled for this month include the Geminid meteor shower peak on December 13-14, as well as the 3I/ATLAS closest approach to Earth on December 19. Comet 3I/ATLAS, which is the third object in history to be discovered within our solar system from outside it, does not pose any threat to the planet and will remain far away.

It is scheduled to make its closest approach to the Earth on December 19, when it will be nearly 170 million miles away, which is over 700 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. Meanwhile, the Geminid meteor shower is made up of debris trailing the asteroid 3200 Phaethon. It will be at its peak on the evenings of December 13 and 14.