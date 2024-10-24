Mount Everest gets a little taller every year

The relaxing of the crust in this area started some 89,000 years ago, when a rogue river system began washing away substantial amounts of rocks and sediment, according to the new study, published in the journal Nature Geoscience in September. With a lightened load, the crust bobbed upward, as a boat might after unloading cargo. The rebound adds about 0.2 to 0.5 millimeter to Everest’s height above sea level each year.