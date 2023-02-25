Mysterious object being dragged into supermassive black hole at Milky Way's centre: Scientists
For two decades, scientists have observed an elongated object named X7 near the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way and wondered what it was
Scientists are interested in an item that is close to the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy because it has undergone a rapid and dramatic evolution. According to a recent study, the object known as X7 might be a cloud of gas and dust that resulted from the collision of two stars. It will eventually be dragged towards the black hole, where it will eventually fall apart, according to the experts.
