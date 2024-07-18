NASA cancels planned Moon rover after spending $450 million. Here's why
NASA announced that it had to cancel a planned Moon rover after spending $459 million to develop it due to cost overruns and delay in the project.The rover was initially planned to be launched in 2023 to venture into Moon's shadowed craters where ice reserves are stored for a billion of years.
