NASA is selling a brand-new Moon rover

One of VIPER’s main instruments is a drill, built to dig for ice up to a metre beneath the lunar surface. VIPER was designed to deploy this drill in some of the craters at the Moon’s south pole, which, because of the configuration of the lunar orbit, never see direct sunlight. Temperatures at the floor of these craters do not rise above -160°C, and it is here that previous spacecraft have seen hints of ice. If a rover delivers hard proof, however, upcoming human lunar missions could then extract the ice, possibly splitting off its hydrogen atoms to make rocket fuel. Eventually, says NASA, the Moon could become a refuelling stop for human missions farther into the Solar System.