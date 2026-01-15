NASA makes first medical evacuation, sends ailing astronaut back to Earth early: ‘It was a serious condition’

An astronaut who fell ill returned to Earth alongside three crewmates on Thursday, cutting their space station mission short by more than a month in National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) first-ever medical evacuation.

SpaceX safely brought the capsule down in a nighttime splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego, less than 11 hours after the crew departed the International Space Station (ISS). The astronauts were then taken to a hospital for an overnight evaluation, according to AP.

After the splashdown, NASA’s new administrator Jared Isaacman stated, “Obviously, we took this action (early return) because it was a serious medical condition. The astronaut in question is fine right now, in good spirits and going through the proper medical checks.

The mission ended unexpectedly after launching in August, leaving the space station with just one American astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts aboard. NASA and SpaceX said they are working to advance the launch of a replacement crew of four, which is currently scheduled for mid-February.

Returning to Earth were NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, along with Japan’s Kimiya Yui and Russia’s Oleg Platonov. Officials declined to name the astronaut who fell ill last week or provide details about the condition, citing medical privacy.

Although the astronaut’s condition was stable while in orbit, NASA decided an early return was necessary to allow for thorough treatment and diagnostic tests on Earth. Officials said no special procedures were required for reentry or splashdown, and the recovery vessel was staffed with its standard team of medical specialists.

The astronauts exited the capsule individually within an hour of splashdown. Each was assisted onto reclining stretchers and taken away for routine medical evaluations, smiling and waving at cameras as they went. Isaacman observed the process from Mission Control in Houston, joined by the astronauts’ families.

Also Read | NASA cuts astronaut trips via Boeing Starliner to 4, next mission in April 2026

NASA had decided several days earlier to transport the entire crew directly to a hospital in the San Diego area after splashdown and had even rehearsed helicopter transfers from the recovery vessel. The affected astronaut is expected to undergo detailed medical examinations before returning to Houston with the rest of the crew on Friday, provided all are cleared to travel. It remains uncertain when Platonov will head back to Moscow.

Also Read | China set to send its youngest astronaut, mice on space mission this week

Over the past week, NASA repeatedly emphasised that the situation was not an emergency. The astronaut became ill or was injured on Jan. 7, leading NASA to cancel a spacewalk scheduled for the following day by Cardman and Fincke and eventually to end the mission early. This marked the first time NASA shortened a space mission for medical reasons, though similar actions were taken by Russian space officials decades ago.

Isaacman said the medical issue was not caused by spacewalk preparations, but added that for any other factors, “it would be very premature to draw any conclusions or close any doors at this point.” He also noted that it is unclear whether the same condition could have occurred on Earth.