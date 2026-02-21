NASA moon rocket hits another snag - will it impact March launch? Here's what the space agency said

NASA’s new and highly anticipated moon rocket suffered another setback on Saturday, putting next month’s planned launch with astronauts in jeopardy. Officials said the flow of helium to the rocket’s upper stage was disrupted overnight, disrupting the launch as solid helium is a critical requirement for liftoff.

The space agency revealed the latest problem just one day after targeting March 6 for humanity’s first flight to the moon in more than half a century, reported AP.

This helium issue has nothing to do with the hydrogen fuel leaks that marred a countdown dress rehearsal of the Space Launch System rocket earlier this month and forced a repeat test.

‘…impact March launch window’ NASA said it is reviewing the data and preparing, if necessary, to return the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket to the hangar for repairs at Florida's Kennedy Space Center. It's possible the work could be done at the launch pad; the space agency said engineers are preparing for both options.

“This will almost assuredly impact the March launch window," NASA said in a statement.

Hydrogen fuel leaks had already delayed the Artemis II lunar fly-around by a month. A second fueling test on Thursday revealed hardly any leaks, giving managers the confidence to aim for a March liftoff. The four astronauts went into their two-week quarantine Friday night, mandatory for avoiding germs.

The interrupted helium flow is confined to the SLS rocket's interim cryogenic propulsion stage. This upper stage is essential for placing the Orion crew capsule into the proper high-altitude orbit around Earth for checkout, following liftoff. After that, it's supposed to separate from Orion and serve as a target for the astronauts inside the capsule, allowing them to practice docking techniques for future moon missions.

