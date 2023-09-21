NASA releases new mosaic of Moon's Shackleton Crater, offers closer look of lunar South Pole1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 02:42 PM IST
NASA on September 19 unveiled mosaic of the Shackleton Crater that demonstrates the capabilities of two lunar orbiting cameras working together to provide insight into lunar South Pole region. The image released by NASA was constructed using data from Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) and ShadowCam.