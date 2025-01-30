Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Science / NASA's Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore take their first spacewalk together | Watch video

NASA's Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore take their first spacewalk together | Watch video

Livemint

  • Commander Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore floated out to perform maintenance work and wipe the International Space Station’s exterior for evidence of any microbes that may still be alive after launching from Earth and escaping through vents.

Astronauts Commander Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore taking first spacewalk together in months.

NASA’s two stuck astronauts, Commander Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, on Thursday took their first spacewalk together, as they exited the International Space Station almost eight months after moving in, reported news agency AP.

Commander Williams and Wilmore floated out to perform maintenance work and wipe the International Space Station’s exterior for evidence of any microbes that may still be alive after launching from Earth and escaping through vents.

“Here we go," AP quoted Wilmore as saying as he emerged 260 miles (420 kilometers) above Spain.

Commander Williams and Wilmore were expected to stay just a week when they arrived at the space station last June. However, their brand new ride, Boeing’s Starliner capsule, encountered so much trouble that NASA decided to return it empty.

That left the two test pilots, both retired Navy captains, in orbit until SpaceX can bring them home. That won’t happen until late March or early April, extending their mission to 10 months because of a SpaceX delay in launching their replacements.

Two weeks ago, Williams performed a spacewalk with another NASA astronaut. It marked Wilmore's first time outside this trip. Both racked up spacewalks during previous space station stays.

More to come…

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.