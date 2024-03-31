NASA to launch 3 rockets in April during total Solar Eclipse 2024; Find out why, other details here
NASA is headed for three space missions next month. The purpose of these space missions is to delve into the study of atmospheric disturbances triggered by the solar eclipse and gain an insight of its possible impact on satellite signals and radio frequencies.
NASA is headed for three space missions next month. As per Weather.com report the US space agency plans to launch three rockets 260 miles above Earth at the crucial moment when total solar eclipse will be taking strides on April 8.
