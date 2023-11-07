NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captures new image of HH212 star formation, 1,300 light-years away from Earth. See pic
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope image shows HH212 star coming into existence with pink-red colours coming out from the centre and going in polar opposite directions
James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) captured a new image of the HH212 star's formation. The picture seems symmetric except for a bowshock towards the right and a complementary bowshock on the left side, reported BBC.
