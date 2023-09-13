NASA's James Webb Telescope detects possible signs of life on distant exoplanet K2-18b2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 07:17 AM IST
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope may have found signs of life on exoplanet K2-18b through the detection of dimethyl sulphide (DMS).
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope may have stumbled upon tentative evidence suggesting signs of life on a distant exoplanet, K2-18b. The telescope may have detected the presence of a molecule known as dimethyl sulphide (DMS), a substance only produced by life, reported BBC News.