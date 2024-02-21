NASA's spacecraft grabs 4.5 billion-year-old rocks from asteroid; Here's what it reveals about earliest signs of life
NASA scientists recently conducted a study on asteroid rocks that their spacecraft took from a distant "potentially hazardous" asteroid. The findings reveal that the spacecraft managed to take hold of a significant portion of the asteroid, almost more than double what was expected.