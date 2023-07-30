NASA's spacecraft Voyager 2 'unable to receive commands or transmit data back to Earth’2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 10:55 AM IST
NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft, exploring interstellar space, faces communication difficulties due to antenna misalignment.
NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft, currently in interstellar space, is facing communication difficulties caused by an antenna misalignment.
Due to this issue, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Voyager 2 spacecraft is unable to receive commands or transmit data back to Earth. However, NASA remains hopeful that the problem will be resolved during the next orientation reset scheduled for October. Voyager 2 holds the distinction of being one of the farthest human-made objects in space, trailing behind its predecessor, Voyager 1.
The recent communication setback was the result of planned commands inadvertently causing the spacecraft's antenna to point 2 degrees away from Earth on July 21. "A series of planned commands sent to NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft on July 21 inadvertently caused the antenna to point 2 degrees away from Earth," Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), NASA's lab that operates the spacecraft, said in a statement on July 28.
Voyager 2 is designed to realign its orientation multiple times each year, and the upcoming reset on October 15 is expected to restore communication with Earth, according to JPL.
Despite the temporary interruption in communication, the Voyager 2 mission team is confident that the spacecraft will continue on its planned trajectory during this period of silence, reported Hindustan Times. “The mission team expects Voyager 2 to remain on its planned trajectory during the quiet period," JPL stated. The Voyager 2 is the only spacecraft to have ever visited Uranus and Neptune.
Launched on August 20, 1977, Voyager 2 is currently situated more than 19.9 billion kilometres from Earth, in interstellar space, which lies between Sun's heliosphere and the astrospheres of other stars. On December 10, 2018, Voyager 2 became the second spacecraft to explore space between stars, joining its twin, Voyager 1, as the only human-made objects to venture into this vast region.
While Voyager 2 faces challenges with its communication, Voyager 1, located nearly 24 billion kilometres away from Earth, continues to operate smoothly without any issues.
Voyager 2's achievements include studying all four of the solar system's giant planets up close, discovering a 14th moon at Jupiter, and being the first human-made object to fly past Uranus, where it discovered 10 new moons and two new rings, reported Hindustan Times. It also accomplished the feat of being the first human-made object to fly by Neptune, revealing five moons, four rings, and a "Great Dark Spot."
