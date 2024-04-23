NASA’s Voyager 1 sends first message in 5 months after space scientists restore technical glitch; details here
NASA’s Voyager 1 recently sent an update about the health and status of its onboard engineering systems for the first time in five months. For the first time since November, NASA is set to enable the spacecraft to yield science data again and resume operation.
NASA’s Voyager 1, the most distant human-made spacecraft, recently sent an update about the health and status of its onboard engineering systems after a pause of nearly five months.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message