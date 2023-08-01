NASA's Voyager 2 signals its in 'good health' after brief blackout: Report

NASA's Voyager 2 signals its in 'good health' after brief blackout: Report1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 09:44 PM IST
The Voyager 2, launched in 1977, is currently over 12.3 billion miles (19.9 billion kilometers) from our planet and is exploring interstellar space along with its twin, Voyager 1
The US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration has recently updated that its Voyager 2 probe has signaled it is in 'good health' after mission control mistakenly cut contact for several days, reported AFP on 1 August.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×