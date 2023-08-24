New COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 more infectious, capable of causing infection in vaccinated individuals: US CDC1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 07:51 AM IST
CDC warns new BA.2.86 lineage of coronavirus may be more capable of causing infection in previously infected or vaccinated individuals.
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a statement expressing concerns about the newly identified BA.2.86 lineage of the coronavirus. According to the CDC, this variant may possess a heightened ability to infect individuals who have previously contracted COVID-19 or have been vaccinated against it.
The CDC has clarified that the recent rise in hospitalisations in the United States is not likely attributed to the BA.2.86 lineage. As research and monitoring continue, health authorities worldwide will closely observe the behaviour and impact of this emerging variant.
The EG.5 'Eris' Subvariant
Recent increases in Covid-19 cases across the US, Europe, and Asia have been largely attributed to the EG.5 'Eris' subvariant, which is a descendant of the Omicron lineage that first emerged in November 2021. This subvariant currently accounts for about 17 percent of new Covid-19 cases in the United States, slightly surpassing the 16 percent attributed to the next most common lineage, XBB.1.16, according to the latest estimates from the US CDC.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified EG.5 as a "variant of interest," indicating a need for closer monitoring.
(With inputs from Reuters)