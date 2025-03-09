New firefighting tech is being trialled in Sardinia’s ancient forests

Since every environment is different, and what passes for an anomaly in one region may represent business as usual in another, the AI model has to be tailored to incorporate factors such as local variations in wind speed, humidity, and temperatures. A system designed for an Italian forest would not work equally well for one in Canada, says Bogdan Diaconu at the Constantin Brâncusi University in Romania, who is not involved with Dryad. Mr Poddi says the ultimate test for Sardinia will be if the sensor networks can be deployed with equal effectiveness along the coastal pine forests near the island’s beaches. These environments—though equally susceptible to fires—are very different from those in Santu Lussurgiu.