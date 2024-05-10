New treatments are emerging for type-1 diabetes
Summary
- The trick is to outsmart the immune system
“Where are the islets of Langerhans?" is a trick question that pops up from time to time in quizzes. The answer is to be found not in atlases of geography, but rather in those of anatomy, for the so-called islets are in fact clusters of cells scattered through the pancreas. There they synthesise and release a range of hormones, including insulin, which regulates glucose levels and thus metabolism.