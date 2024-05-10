New treatments are emerging for type-1 diabetes

A few lucky patients do indeed have their beta cells replaced—by transplantation from human donors. And Vertex Pharmaceuticals, a firm in Boston, is testing beta cells grown from stem cells for the same purpose. But neither approach includes immune protection. This means both require the administration of immunosuppressive drugs to prevent the rejection that follows any transplant, let alone one where autoimmunity is at play. One of the sessions at this year’s meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in Denver therefore looked into how transplanted beta cells might be made hypoimmunogenic—in other words, invisible to a patient’s immune system.