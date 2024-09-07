New yeast strains can produce untapped flavours of lager

The first hybrid that Dr Molinet and colleagues created in 2021 was a failure. It was no better at converting sugars into alcohol than its parent strains. That was no surprise—today’s top lager yeasts have benefited from centuries of careful breeding. Undeterred, the researchers artificially accelerated evolution. Over the next seven months or so, the team created hundreds of generations of lager yeast, each time selecting the ones with the most desirable traits for making a delicious brew. They soon noticed that yeast that inherited mitochondria (the energy-producing part of cells) from S. eubayanus rather than S. cerevisiae did particularly well. The researchers suspect that since these mitochondria come from the cold-loving S. eubayanus, they are better suited to the brewing conditions necessary for lager.