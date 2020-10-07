'Had to get out of my shower' to hear the news: Nobel Prize winner

LONDON: Roger Penrose, who won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physics for his work on black holes, said on Tuesday he had to get out of the shower to hear the news of his prize.

"It was an extreme honour and great pleasure to hear the news this morning in a slightly unusual way - I had to get out of my shower to hear it," Penrose told reporters.

"It was an extreme honour and great pleasure to hear the news this morning in a slightly unusual way - I had to get out of my shower to hear it," Penrose told reporters.

A trio of scientists, Roger Penrose of Britain, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and Andrea Ghez of the US, won the Nobel Physics Prize on Tuesday for their research into what the Nobel committee called "one of the most exotic phenomena in the universe, the black hole."

Penrose, 89, was honoured for showing "that the general theory of relativity leads to the formation of black holes", while Genzel, 68, and Ghez, 55, were jointly awarded for discovering "that an invisible and extremely heavy object governs the orbits of stars at the centre of our galaxy," the jury said.

Ghez is just the fourth woman to receive the physics prize since 1901 when the first Nobel prizes were handed out.

"I feel delighted to be recognized in that way because I think having visible role models can make a huge impact on young women thinking about becoming scientists," Ghez, who is a professor of physics and astronomy at the University of California, told AFP.

The term "black hole" refers to a point in space where matter is so compressed as to create a gravity field from which even light cannot escape.