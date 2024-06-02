The US space agency, NASA, keeps sharing spectacular images of celestial objects and rare phenomena. Take a look at the most mesmerising images shared by NASA.

After years of exploration and research (which still goes on), space continues to remain an unresolved mystery for humans. Space agencies of different countries continuously observe multiple aspects of solar objects to find out traces that may help in finding out the story behind origin of universe. The US Space agency, National Space Aeronautics Agency (NASA) has shared several stunning images, most of them captured by James Webb telescope. Take a look at the stunning images NASA shared from space. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aurora Borealis illuminating Earth's hemisphere

NASA shared this mage captured by Expedition 46 of Aurora Borealis that illuminates the Earth’s Northern Hemisphere. ⁣

Last month, when the night sky was illuminated with magical Aurora lights, NASA shared a mesmerising image of Aurora Borealis illuminating the Earth Northern Hemisphere. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The aurora is created when the Sun sends charged particles toward Earth. These solar particles then collide with the magnetosphere and get compressed, causing the configuration of Earth’s magnetic field to change. The particles trapped in the magnetic field are pushed into Earth’s upper atmosphere, where nitrogen and oxygen molecules become excited, leading to the release of light photons known as the aurora.⁣

Storms on Jupiter

Storms on Jupiter – the fifth planet from the Sun – churn and swirl in this NASA image

While the transition from summer season to monsoon is filled with gusty winds and harsh storms, take a look at how wind storm loos on Jupiter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NASA image of Ring Nebula

NASA has capured the image of Ringh Nebula

The US space agency recently shared a mind-boggling image of the Nebula. The dying star appears to be a luminous collection of remains. It is located about 2,000 light-years away in the constellation Lyra.⁣

NASA image of galaxy in Virgo {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The image is of an extremely energetic galaxy that lies around 50 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo

The NASA's Hubble telescope captured the image of this extremely energetic galaxy located in the Virgo constellation. At the core of the galaxy remains an active galactic nucleus (AGN), an extremely bright region powered by a supermassive black holcaptured this iconic view of the Pillars of Creation,e. This galaxy is also classified as a Seyfert galaxy, which differs from other galaxies that host AGNs because the rest of the galaxy can still be clearly seen.

NASA image of Pillars of Creation

NASA shared the image of the Pillars of Creation,

Pillars of Creation is a star-forming region in space. The region is captured by Hubble's vision-loght view, and shows darker pillars that rise from the bottom to the top of the screen, ending in three points. . The Pillars of Creation are part of an active star-forming region within the Eagle Nebula, hiding newborn stars in the columns of dust and gas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NASA spots Bangko from space

NASA shared an image of Bangkok city lights captured from space.

The city lights at night give a breathtaking view of the region from space. The image was captured from NASA's International Space Station (ISS) of Bangkok, Thailand.

NASA shares infrared image of Caldwell 20 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NASA captured the image in visible and infrared light by the Digitized Sky Survey and Spitzer Space Telescope of North America nebula, aka Caldwell 20

Caldwell 20 is an emission nebula, a cloud of ionized gas that emits energy at wavelengths across the electromagnetic spectrum, causing it to glow in vibrant shades. It is also called as North America nebula.

Beautiful image of dwarf galaxy NGC 4214

NGC 4214 is a dwarf galaxy located 10 million light-years away in the constellation Canes Venatici

Dwarf galaxy, NGC 4214, is a celestial gem nestled within the vast expanse of the universe. It is located 10 million light-years away in the constellation Canes Venatici. Dwarf galaxies like this one are cosmic wonders, smaller and less luminous than their larger counterparts, yet they hold immense significance in the story of our universe.⁣ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NASA image of ‘Great Red Spot’ on Jupiter

NASA's solar system Juno Spacecraft captured this mesmerising image of giant red spot on Jupiter.

The Great Red Spot on Jupiter is a swirling oval of clouds twice as wide as Earth. The spot has been observed on the planet for more than 300 years.

NASA captures hurricanes on Earth from space {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The view has been captured from ISS of Hurricane Idalia.

THe US space agency showed a beautiful view of Hurricane Idalia moving on earth. The majestic image was captured by the space agency from the International Space Station.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!