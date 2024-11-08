10 NASA images that will leave you in awe: From strong solar flare to stunning Jupiter

NASA images provide insights into the sun, moon, planets, and stars. Recent highlights include solar flares, Jupiter's features, a unique Earth photo, and the Witch Hat nebula, showcasing the dynamic nature of our universe and the ongoing exploration by NASA's spacecraft.

Livemint
Updated8 Nov 2024, 01:36 PM IST
NASA to track temporary ‘mini moon’ asteroid with planetary radar — All you need to know
NASA to track temporary ‘mini moon’ asteroid with planetary radar — All you need to know(REUTERS)

The National Aeronautical Space Administration (NASA) images act as a window to the world of the sun, moon, planets, and stars. They often keep us updated about what is happening in our universe and space. 

Here are the top ten NASA images for the astrophile to help us better understand the Earth and the universe. 

10 NASA images of the Sun, Moon and other planets

NASA image of strong solar flares captured on November 6

US Space agency, NASA, keeps a constant observation of the Sun's surface and keeps a track of whatever happens there. In a recent image of the Sun's surface, NASA captured a set of strong solar flares erupting during a solar storm on the Sun's surface.The image was captured by the NASA on November 6.

Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy. Flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, electric power grids, and navigation signals and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.

 

NASA image of Jupiter, captured on October 25

The US Space Agency recently shared a new set of fresh pictures capturing Jupiter's surface.

NASA Image of Jupiter

The NASA image captured different phases of the planet and shed light upon its striking features including active volcanoes, lava on the moon, etc. These images were captured by NASA's Juno Spacecraft on October 27, 2024.

NASA Image of Jupiter

The spacecraft was sent in space to unravel mysteries surrounding the gas giant related to its origin and evolution, its moon, and the solar system and beyond. The spacecraft is scheduled to continue surveying the planet until September 2025.

 

Image of Earth’s city lights streak captured by a NASA scientist on October 24, 2024

Unlike the other NASA images mentioned earlier, this one captures a rare sight of the Earth from space. The long-exposure photo captures the Earth's city lights streak. The image was captured by NASA astronaut Don Pettit on Oct. 24, 2024. The green glow of Earth’s atmosphere is also visible on the horizon.

NASA image of Earth

The image is one of the thousand similar photographs captured by NASA astronauts through Crew Earth Observations. Their photographs capture how the planet changes over time due to human activity and natural events.

NASA image of Callisto, third-largest moon in the solar system. Image was shared on social media in October.

The third-largest moon in the solar system—almost as big as the planet Mercury—Callisto was first spotted orbiting Jupiter in 1610 by the astronomer Galileo Galilei. Callisto has been pummeled by comets and asteroids for 4 billion years, shaping its rocky, icy surface. Scientists think that, like fellow moon Europa, Callisto could hold a massive ocean underneath.

 

NASA image of a nebula

The NASA image was captured by Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer, or WISE. The eerie green object is nothing but a nebula in space. THe stark resemblance of the nebula with that of a witch earned it the name  ‘Witch Hat’. This nebula’s billowy clouds are a star nursery. 

NASA image of Earth's only satellite, moon.

The colourful round astronomical object is nothing but our Moon! The composite photo was formed by NASA from images captured by Galileo spacecraft. The image of Earth's Moon is a riot of reds, oranges, and blue. Different colours of the Earth's satellite highlight different features on Moon including lunar highlands, volcanic lava, lunar sea, etc.

NASA image of Westerlund star cluster.

The NASA image of Westerlund star cluster was captured years ago. It shows a large, dense, and diverse population of evolved, massive stars.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 01:36 PM IST
Business NewsScienceNews10 NASA images that will leave you in awe: From strong solar flare to stunning Jupiter

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.75
    01:41 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -2.15 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.00
    01:41 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.8 (-1.81%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    731.50
    01:41 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    47.9 (7.01%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    140.60
    01:41 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.6 (-2.5%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    48,150.00
    01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    3044.5 (6.75%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    241.80
    01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    3.25 (1.36%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,418.00
    01:38 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -6.6 (-0.09%)

    City Union Bank share price

    179.30
    01:36 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -1.55 (-0.86%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,281.40
    01:38 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -101 (-7.31%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,202.85
    01:38 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -88.1 (-6.82%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,284.95
    01:37 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -89.95 (-6.54%)

    Aarti Industries share price

    484.20
    01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -30.85 (-5.99%)
    More from Top Losers

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,116.15
    01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    88.7 (8.63%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    731.70
    01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    48.1 (7.04%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    999.10
    01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    64.9 (6.95%)

    Page Industries share price

    48,150.00
    01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    3044.5 (6.75%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,485.00910.00
      Chennai
      79,491.00910.00
      Delhi
      79,643.00910.00
      Kolkata
      79,495.00910.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Science

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.