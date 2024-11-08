10 NASA images that will leave you in awe: From strong solar flare to stunning Jupiter

The National Aeronautical Space Administration (NASA) images act as a window to the world of the sun, moon, planets, and stars. They often keep us updated about what is happening in our universe and space.

Here are the top ten NASA images for the astrophile to help us better understand the Earth and the universe.

10 NASA images of the Sun, Moon and other planets

NASA image of strong solar flares captured on November 6

US Space agency, NASA, keeps a constant observation of the Sun's surface and keeps a track of whatever happens there. In a recent image of the Sun's surface, NASA captured a set of strong solar flares erupting during a solar storm on the Sun's surface.The image was captured by the NASA on November 6.

Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy. Flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, electric power grids, and navigation signals and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.

NASA image of Jupiter, captured on October 25

The US Space Agency recently shared a new set of fresh pictures capturing Jupiter's surface.

NASA Image of Jupiter

The NASA image captured different phases of the planet and shed light upon its striking features including active volcanoes, lava on the moon, etc. These images were captured by NASA's Juno Spacecraft on October 27, 2024.

NASA Image of Jupiter

The spacecraft was sent in space to unravel mysteries surrounding the gas giant related to its origin and evolution, its moon, and the solar system and beyond. The spacecraft is scheduled to continue surveying the planet until September 2025.

Image of Earth’s city lights streak captured by a NASA scientist on October 24, 2024

Unlike the other NASA images mentioned earlier, this one captures a rare sight of the Earth from space. The long-exposure photo captures the Earth's city lights streak. The image was captured by NASA astronaut Don Pettit on Oct. 24, 2024. The green glow of Earth’s atmosphere is also visible on the horizon.

NASA image of Earth

The image is one of the thousand similar photographs captured by NASA astronauts through Crew Earth Observations. Their photographs capture how the planet changes over time due to human activity and natural events.

NASA image of Callisto, third-largest moon in the solar system. Image was shared on social media in October.

The third-largest moon in the solar system—almost as big as the planet Mercury—Callisto was first spotted orbiting Jupiter in 1610 by the astronomer Galileo Galilei. Callisto has been pummeled by comets and asteroids for 4 billion years, shaping its rocky, icy surface. Scientists think that, like fellow moon Europa, Callisto could hold a massive ocean underneath.

NASA image of a nebula

The NASA image was captured by Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer, or WISE. The eerie green object is nothing but a nebula in space. THe stark resemblance of the nebula with that of a witch earned it the name ‘Witch Hat’. This nebula’s billowy clouds are a star nursery.

NASA image of Earth's only satellite, moon.

The colourful round astronomical object is nothing but our Moon! The composite photo was formed by NASA from images captured by Galileo spacecraft. The image of Earth's Moon is a riot of reds, oranges, and blue. Different colours of the Earth's satellite highlight different features on Moon including lunar highlands, volcanic lava, lunar sea, etc.

NASA image of Westerlund star cluster.