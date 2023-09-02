The Indian Space and Research Organisation(ISRO) on Saturday said that the Pragyan Rover is on the south pole of the moon.

Taking to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), ISRO said, "Pragyan 100*, Meanwhile, over the Moon, Pragan Rover has traversed over 100 meters and continuing.

Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover 'Pragyan' has confirmed the presence of sulphur in the lunar region by deploying a different technique, ISRO said.

What caught the eye of many on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday was the mother-child mention by ISRO's official handle.

"The rover was rotated in search of a safe route. The rotation was captured by a Lander Imager Camera. It feels as though a child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama, while the mother watches affectionately. Isn't it?" ISRO said in the post.

The space agency released a video showing an automated hinge mechanism rotating the 18 cm tall APXS, aligning the detector head to be approximately five centimetres in proximity to the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3's Rover ramped down from the Vikram lander to the lunar surface on August 25.

Chandrayaan-3 mission has three components- The propulsion module, which transferred the lander and the rover module to 100 kilometres of lunar orbit, the Lander module, which was responsible for the soft landing of the lunar craft and the Rover module, which is for exploring components on the moon.

India took a giant leap on August 23, as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat.

The country became the fourth– after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface.

*With Agency Inputs