Sriharikota: ISRO has lined up 14 missions for launch in 2021, including the space agency's first unmanned mission later this year, its Chairman K Sivan said here on Sunday. He was addressing scientists at the Mission Control Centre here after the successful launch of Amazona-1 of Brazil and 18 other satellites.

"Definitely our hands are full. We are going to have something like 14 missions this year. Seven launch vehicle missions and six satellite missions, as well as our first unmanned mission by the end of the year. That is our target and the scientists are working on that", he said.

ISRO plans to take up two unmanned space missions before the Gaganyaan-manned space mission. The Gaganyaan mission envisages sending three Indians to space by 2022. The four test pilots selected for the mission are currently undergoing training in Russia. Sivan expressed hope that his team would rise to the occasion as usual and meet all the targets set by the ISRO.

Before concluding his speech, the Chairman also referred to the new normal that has been in place at ISRO centres in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I would request all of you, still we have not come out of the COVID-19 pandemic...the new normal introduced at ISRO centres definitely is working following all the quality norms without violating the safety and security of my employees", he said. Strict COVID-19 guidelines were in place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here, including a ban on entry of media personnel and closure of the rocket launch viewing gallery.

The launch was telecast live on Doordarshan and was available in the ISRO website, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via