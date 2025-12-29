2026 to feature big celestial events – solar eclipses, blood moon, rings of fire

As we get ready for 2026, the year will feature many big celestial events such as solar eclipses, a blood moon, and ‘rings of fire’. Three solar eclipses during 2026 and three ‘ring of fire’ eclipses in next three years are expected to happen, as reported by Forbes.

Key Celestial Events The first eclipse of 2026 will be a "ring of fire" solar eclipse that will happen on February 17, 2026. During this time, 96% of the sun will be hidden by the moon for up to 2 minutes and 20 seconds. It can only be seen from far parts of Antarctica.

On March 3, 2026, a ‘blood moon’ total lunar eclipse will occur. The moon will glow red for 58 minutes. The best views will be from western North America, Australia, New Zealand, East Asia and the Pacific. It will be the final total lunar eclipse until 2029.

A total solar eclipse will be seen on August 12, 2026 from eastern Greenland, western Iceland and northern Spain.

Darkness will peak at 2 minutes 18 seconds near Iceland. It will be the first total solar eclipse in mainland Europe since 1999.

The last eclipse of 2026 will be a deep partial lunar eclipse. On August 28, 96% of the moon will turn red, but it will not be a total eclipse.

The ‘Ring Of Fire’ Even though these eclipses do not get as dark as total ones, they still look beautiful. The moon sits right in the middle of the sun for a few minutes to make a ‘ring of fire’. While the February 17, 2026, event will have few viewers, it starts a group of three in 708 days.

The second one is on February 6, 2027, when a ‘ring of fire’ will be seen across Chile, Argentina and West Africa for 7 minutes 51 seconds. The third, on January 26, 2028, is the best ‘ring of fire’, lasting 10 minutes 27 seconds. It can be seen from the Galápagos, Ecuador and Brazil, ending at sunset in Spain.

Total Solar Eclipses The total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026, starts a run of three eclipses in only 710 days. Exactly one lunar year later, on August 2, 2027, a total solar eclipse lasting 6 minutes and 22 seconds will be seen at its best from Egypt.