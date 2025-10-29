3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: How to see it, when it peaks

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is set to reach its closest point to the Sun on Wednesday (October 29), at around 11:47 Universal Time (UT), according to reporting by Universe Today. The comet will approach to about 1.36 astronomical units from the Sun — just beyond Earth’s orbital distance.

NASA, the US space agency, said the comet 3I/ATLAS will swing just inside Mars’ orbit when it reaches perihelion — its closest point to the Sun — around October 30, 2025, at a distance of about 1.4 au (130 million miles, or 210 million kilometers).

Because the comet will be positioned almost directly opposite Earth on the far side of the Sun, scientists expect it will not become visible from Earth until sometime in November.

3I/ATLAS is only the third known visitor from beyond the solar system, identified as interstellar due to its hyperbolic orbit that will not loop back around the Sun. Tracing its trajectory backward shows the comet clearly originated from deep interstellar space.