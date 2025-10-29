3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: How to see it, when it peaks

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is set to reach its closest point to the Sun on Wednesday (October 29), at around 11:47 Universal Time (UT), according to reporting by Universe Today. The comet will approach to about 1.36 astronomical units from the Sun — just beyond Earth’s orbital distance.
NASA, the US space agency, said the comet 3I/ATLAS will swing just inside Mars’ orbit when it reaches perihelion — its closest point to the Sun — around October 30, 2025, at a distance of about 1.4 au (130 million miles, or 210 million kilometers).
Because the comet will be positioned almost directly opposite Earth on the far side of the Sun, scientists expect it will not become visible from Earth until sometime in November.
3I/ATLAS is only the third known visitor from beyond the solar system, identified as interstellar due to its hyperbolic orbit that will not loop back around the Sun. Tracing its trajectory backward shows the comet clearly originated from deep interstellar space.
NASA said numerous assets are scheduled to gather data on the rare visitor, including Hubble, Webb, TESS, Swift, SPHEREx, Perseverance and Curiosity rovers, Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, Europa Clipper, Lucy, Psyche, Parker Solar Probe, PUNCH, and ESA/NASA’s SOHO and Juice missions.
The object 3I/ATLAS was first reported to the Minor Planet Center on July 1, 2025, by the NASA-funded ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System) survey telescope in Rio Hurtado, Chile.
Following its discovery, astronomers identified earlier, archived observations stretching back to June 14 from ATLAS telescopes and Caltech’s Zwicky Transient Facility in California, NASA noted.
As with other comets, its name honors the survey team that detected it. The designation “3I” indicates it is the third confirmed interstellar object.
NASA emphasized that 3I/ATLAS poses no danger to our planet. Its closest approach to Earth will be about 1.8 astronomical units away — roughly 170 million miles (270 million kilometers).
