3I/ATLAS: Rare interstellar comet passes safely by Earth tonight: When, where and how to watch the historic flyby

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is making its closest approach to Earth tonight, 19 December, drawing attention from astronomers worldwide. The comet is a very rare space object that came from outside our solar system. It is only the third interstellar visitor ever seen by scientists.

The comet was discovered on 1 July by NASA-funded ATLAS telescopes in Chile. Soon after its discovery, scientists confirmed that its unusual speed and path showed it came from another star system. Before 3I/ATLAS, only two interstellar objects had been identified: 1I/‘Oumuamua in 2017 and comet 2I/Borisov in 2019, Space.com reported.

How close will comet 3I/ATLAS come to Earth? Despite the excitement, the comet will keep a safe distance from our planet. According to the European Space Agency, 3I/ATLAS will not come closer than about 1.8 astronomical units from Earth. This is nearly twice the average distance between Earth and the Sun, or about 168 million miles (270 million kilometres).

Scientists have clearly stated that the comet poses no danger to Earth or any other planets as it travels through the inner solar system.

3I/ATLAS: Why tonight’s flyby matters to scientists Although it remains far away, this close approach is scientifically important. It offers astronomers a rare chance to study dust and gas released as the comet's ice heats up as it gets closer to the Sun, providing insights into how comets form and how planet formation in other systems compares with the processes that shaped our own solar system, according to Space.com.

Interstellar objects like 3I/ATLAS are like space messengers. They bring clues from faraway parts of the universe into our cosmic neighborhood.

Global attention and new space images In recent weeks, major space agencies and observatories have focused on tracking the comet. According to Space.com, new images released by the Hubble Space Telescope and the JUICE Jupiter probe show the fast-moving object racing through the inner solar system.

Once its journey around the Sun is complete, 3I/ATLAS will continue on its path and eventually leave the solar system forever, making tonight’s flyby a rare and valuable moment for science.

How and where to watch the close approach The comet’s closest pass can be followed online through a free livestream hosted by astronomer Gianluca Masi at the Virtual Telescope Project. The livestream begins at 4 am UTC on 20 December, weather permitting.

