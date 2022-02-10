Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Science / News /  40 of 49 new SpaceX satellites destroyed in solar storm

40 of 49 new SpaceX satellites destroyed in solar storm

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 06, 2021, this time-exposure image shows a trail of a group of SpaceX's Starlink satellites passing over Uruguay, some 185 km north of Montevideo, near Capilla del Sauce, Florida Department.
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Agencies

The affected satellites re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere, or are on track to do so, burning up in the process

Elon Musk’s space venture SpaceX lost dozens of satellites to a storm, destroying the bulk of a recently launched fleet as they fell back toward Earth.

As many 40 of the 49 Starlink low-orbit satellites launched Feb. 3 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida were hit by a geomagnetic storm the next day, SpaceX said on its website. 

The affected satellites re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere, or are on track to do so, burning up in the process, the company said. That means no orbital debris is created and no parts fall to the ground, SpaceX said. 

SpaceX said the storm increased the temperature and density of the atmosphere, and was so severe that the drag on the satellites was 50% higher than in previous launches. Efforts to save the satellites by flying them “edge-on" like a sheet of paper -- to avoid the worst of the storm -- failed, the company said.

A geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance of Earth’s magnetosphere, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says. They’re triggered by sustained and powerful solar winds, producing changes in the currents, plasmas, and fields in the magnetosphere, according to NOAA.

