Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Science >News >413 earthquakes recorded in India in 6 months: Govt
135 out of the 413 earthquakes were of magnitude 3.0 or lower which are 'usually not felt', the Ministry of Earth Sciences said

413 earthquakes recorded in India in 6 months: Govt

1 min read . 03:25 PM IST PTI

Only 11 earthquakes were in the range of 5.0 to 5.7 magnitude. This category is known as 'moderate' and there is 'some damage to weak structures', the Ministry of Earth Sciences said

NEW DELHI : The National Seismological Network recorded 413 earthquakes in the country between March 1 and September 8, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said on Tuesday.

The National Seismological Network recorded 413 earthquakes in the country between March 1 and September 8, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said on Tuesday.

The NSN is maintained by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) to detect and locate earthquakes in and around the country, the ministry said in response to a question in Rajya Sabha.

The NSN is maintained by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) to detect and locate earthquakes in and around the country, the ministry said in response to a question in Rajya Sabha.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"A total of 413 earthquakes have been recorded by NSN during March 1, 2020 to September 8, 2020," it said.

According to the ministry, 135 out of the 413 earthquakes were of magnitude 3.0 or lower which are "usually not felt".

As many as 153 earthquakes were between 3.0 and 3.9 magnitude. These are are "minor" and "felt by many people" but there is "no damage", the ministry said.

A total of 114 earthquakes were between 4.0 and 4.9 magnitude. An earthquake in this category is "felt in a large area" and there is "minor breakage of objects", it said.

Only 11 earthquakes were in the range of 5.0 to 5.7 magnitude. This category is known as "moderate" and there is "some damage to weak structures", it said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated