135 out of the 413 earthquakes were of magnitude 3.0 or lower which are 'usually not felt', the Ministry of Earth Sciences said

413 earthquakes recorded in India in 6 months: Govt

1 min read . 03:25 PM IST

PTI

Only 11 earthquakes were in the range of 5.0 to 5.7 magnitude. This category is known as 'moderate' and there is 'some damage to weak structures', the Ministry of Earth Sciences said