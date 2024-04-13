5 big asteroids to fly past Earth today, closest approach at 5,10,000 km: Explained
Asteroid 2024 GV3 will make the closest approach to Earth on Saturday. It will fly past at a distance of 5,10,000 km from Earth.
Five asteroids are set to fly past Earth on Saturday, April 13. Three of them are of the size of a bus and two are of the size of an airplane. US space agency NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) shared details of these five asteroids on its website. Here's all you need to know about them and their time of fly-past.