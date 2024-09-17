5 NASA images far from Space: Galaxy mergers, mesmerising stardust, cosmic cloud, and more

Space is filled with mysterious objects and frequent celestial phenomena, be it the explosion of a dying star or the interaction between two galaxies. High-definition cameras and telescopes embedded in satellites sent by space agencies like NASA make it possible for us to witness these mesmerising phenomena in Space. Check these five spectacular NASA images from space to stay updated with all the happenings in space.

NASA images

NASA image of nebula in Perseus molecular cloud

The NASA image captures a nebula in the Perseus molecular cloud, located approximately 960 light-years away. The image was captured by the NASA Webb telescope and reveals cosmic objects with extremely low masses.

⁣The faint stars visible in the picture are the newly born ones with masses comparable to those of giant planets. The gas and dust surrounding these young stars are part of the ingredients that may eventually produce planetary systems.⁣

NASA image of the Small Magellanic Cloud

Meet one of Space's oldest and wisest galaxies, the Small Magellanic Cloud. This star cluster can be found Nestled within the Small Magellanic Cloud with its unleashing light and energy into the nebula surrounding it. The image shows a dark brown, cosmic cloud is studded by a collection of bluish-purple stars.

NASA image of the Cone Nebula located 2,500 light-years away in the constellation Monoceros

The Cone Nebula, located 2,500 light-years away in Monoceros constellation might take you back to one of your nightmares with beast throwing its head back in an angry red sea. The image has been captured by NASA Hubble telescope and shows the upper 2.5 light-years of the nebula; the entire nebula is 7 light-years long. Monstrous pillars of cold gas like the Cone are common in large regions of star birth. Astronomers believe the pillars are incubators for developing stars.

The portrait of Stephan's Quintet, aka Hickson Compact Group 92, was taken by the new Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) aboard the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.

The image captures sight of a group of five galaxies. Three of the galaxies in the group have distorted shapes, elongated spiral arms and long, gaseous tidal tails containing myriad star clusters, proof of their close encounters.

NASA image of Bubble Nebula by Hubble telescope.

The stylish blue sphere existing far away in Space was captured by NASA's Hubble space telescope. The Bubble Nebula is located 7,100 light-years from Earth and is 45 times more massive than our Sun.