Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Jul 22 2024 15:57:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.35 1.65%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 505.75 -9.24%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,640.80 2.10%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 878.35 -1.22%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,244.40 -0.31%
Business News/ Science / News/  5 NASA images to celebrate Chandra's 25th anniversary: From Bat Shadow to Galactic Centre
BackBack

5 NASA images to celebrate Chandra's 25th anniversary: From Bat Shadow to Galactic Centre

Livemint

NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory captures X-ray emissions from hot regions like exploded stars and black holes. Data collected by satellite orbiting up to 139,000 km is processed by Smithsonian's Astrophysical Observatory for global analysis.

NASA keeps sharing spectacular images from space. The space agency's Chandra X-ray Observatory is a telescope specially designed to detect X-ray emission (NASA/Instagram)Premium
NASA keeps sharing spectacular images from space. The space agency's Chandra X-ray Observatory is a telescope specially designed to detect X-ray emission (NASA/Instagram)

NASA images: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) keeps sharing amazing images from space on social media platforms. Most of the high-definition images have been formed from the data provided by high-definition cameras and telescopes sent in space. NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory telescope captures X-ray emission from very hot regions of the Universe like exploded stars, clusters of galaxies, and matter around black holes.

NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory

The satellite carrying Chandra X-ray telescope orbits above Earth, up to an altitude of 139,000 km (86,500 mi) in space, to capture the X-rays absorbed by Earth.

The data from the satellite is primarily collected by the Smithsonian's Astrophysical Observatory in Cambridge, MA. The centre processes the data, and distributes it to scientists around the world for analysis.

 

Top 5 NASA images from Chandra X-ray Observatory

This is the image of a young star with a planet-forming disk. It casts a shadow in the shape of a bat across a more distant cloud behind it.
View Full Image
This is the image of a young star with a planet-forming disk. It casts a shadow in the shape of a bat across a more distant cloud behind it. (Chandra X ray, Hubble)

The image is a composition of two different scenes captured from Chandra X-ray and Hubble telescope. The composite image consists of several pink and white stars gleam through murky cloud formations.

The shadow formed by young star appears similar to a Batman call sign projected in the sky. Hence, it is known as ‘The Bat Shadow’.

The image captures the sight of Milky Way galaxy blocked by gas and dust.
View Full Image
The image captures the sight of Milky Way galaxy blocked by gas and dust. (NASA)

The composite image captures the sight of Milky Way galaxy with bright spots depicted at the centre with translucent swirls. The clouds show hot gas seen with Chandra.

The region is popularly known as the Pillars of Creation.
View Full Image
The region is popularly known as the Pillars of Creation.

The star-forming region contains the Pillars of Creation. This region's image was captured for the first time by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.

This image, formed by the inputs from Chandra X-ray telescope, shows X-rays detected from young stars in the region in red and blue colour.

The composite image features nearly a dozen galaxies from the space
View Full Image
The composite image features nearly a dozen galaxies from the space (NASA)

Hot gas detected by Chandra is being pulled away from this elliptical galaxy as it moves through a galaxy cluster at about three million miles per hour.

The composite image features WR 124, a rare type of Wolf-Rayet star
View Full Image
The composite image features WR 124, a rare type of Wolf-Rayet star (NASA)

WR 124 is a rare type of Wolf-Rayet star, a bright, massive star experiencing a short-lived phase in its evolution. The purple spots visible on the image are X-rays from Chandra, whereas the blue light is the infrared from Herschel, Spitzer, WISE, and the red, green and blue lights are from Webb telescope.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 23 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue