NASA’s old and now-retired NEOWISE, an infrared space telescope that hunts asteroids and comets, gathered an impressive haul of observations throughout its decade in service.

Since the reactivation of its mission on 13 December 2013, the space telescope has identified a once-in-a-lifetime comet, tracked over 3,000 near-Earth objects, reinforced international planetary defence initiatives, and aided another NASA mission in a meeting with a distant asteroid, among other achievements.

However, solar activity is causing NEOWISE -- short for Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer -- to fall out of orbit. By early 2025, the spacecraft is expected to drop low enough into Earth’s atmosphere that it will become unusable. Eventually, it will re-enter the atmosphere, entirely burning up.