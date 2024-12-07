5 spectacular images of asteroids and comets from NASA's retired NEOWISE mission

NASA’s old and now-retired NEOWISE, an infrared space telescope that hunts asteroids and comets, gathered an impressive haul of observations throughout its decade in service. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since the reactivation of its mission on 13 December 2013, the space telescope has identified a once-in-a-lifetime comet, tracked over 3,000 near-Earth objects, reinforced international planetary defence initiatives, and aided another NASA mission in a meeting with a distant asteroid, among other achievements.

However, solar activity is causing NEOWISE -- short for Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer -- to fall out of orbit. By early 2025, the spacecraft is expected to drop low enough into Earth’s atmosphere that it will become unusable. Eventually, it will re-enter the atmosphere, entirely burning up. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}