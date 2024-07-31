5 stunning NASA images that will leave you in awe

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) continues to share images from space of celestial bodies, planets, nebula, moon, star clusters, interacting galaxies, etc. Most of these images are captured by NASA's James Webb Telescope, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, and NASA's Chandra Space-based observatory.
Here are a few images from space shared by NASA so that you can take a glimpse of a world filled with mysteries and secrets waiting to be explored.
5 NASA Images
The NASA image captures the debris of SNR 0519, a large Magellanic Cloud. Scientists use explosions like this one to help measure distances to galaxies across billions of light-years.
The composite image showcases a translucent cherry-red blob floating in a dark sky packed with gleaming white and golden stars. Inside the supernova remnant, a wispy ring of grey clouds tinted with green, blue, and purple sits.
The complex nebula, N44, is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, around 170,000 light-years from Earth. It is filled with glowing hydrogen gas, dark lanes of dust, and countless stars of different ages.
One of its most distinctive features, though, is the dark, starry "superbubble" seen near the top of this image captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope. This nebula is filled with distant stars of different colours and sizes.
The cosmic fireworks image captured by NASA space agency showcases protostar 460 light-years from Earth in the constellation Taurus. A protostar is a collection of interstellar gas and dust, whose gravitational pull is causing it to collapse on itself and form a star.
This protostar is growing in the neck of the hourglass, accumulating material from a thin protoplanetary disk, seen edge-on here as a dark line.
The NASA image of 30 Doradus, a star-forming region is also known as the Tarantula Nebula. As the name suggests, the 30 Doradus nebula can be seen with its long, intricate filaments of dusts. It's the largest and brightest such region near Milky Way galaxy—and it's home to some of the hottest, most massive stars we've ever observed.
The spectacular image of Caldwell 20 Nebula captured in visible and infrared light by the Digitized Sky Survey and NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope showcases a cloud of ionised gases that emits energy at wavelengths across the electromagnetic spectrum, causing it to glow in vibrant shades.