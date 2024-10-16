5 stunning NASA images unveiling the wonders of stellar evolution

The dynamic cosmos evolves through the life and death of stars, creating elements for life. Supernova remnants are essential for solar system formation. Telescopes capture stunning imagery of star-forming regions, highlighting the role of massive stars in shaping our universe.

Livemint
Published16 Oct 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Check 5 stunning NASA images from the cosmos
Check 5 stunning NASA images from the cosmos

The cosmos is a dynamic realm where the life cycles of stars create and transform the universe around us. From the explosive end of massive stars to the serene beauty of their remnants, each phase contributes to the intricate web of cosmic evolution.

This journey through stellar life reveals not only the birth and death of stars but also the essential elements that foster life on planets like Earth.

Also Read | Historic NASA mission to Jupiter moon blasts off

Check out 5 stunning NASA images from the cosmos:

The darkness of space is almost covered by the array of objects in this image. Stars of different sizes are strewn about, while a blue and red bubble of gas is at the center. An area of pink and green covers the bottom-right corner.

X-ray images from the Chandra X-ray Observatory have confirmed that most oxygen in the universe is produced by massive stars. This highlights the importance of supernova remnants (SNRs), which contain enough oxygen to support thousands of solar systems. SNRs are the remnants of exploded stars and are crucial for understanding our galaxy, as they are responsible for creating all elements heavier than iron. Without these explosions, Earth and life as we know it would not exist.

The data from Chandra is shown in blue and purple, while optical data from Hubble and the Very Large Telescope is depicted in red and green.

Also Read | Europa Clipper: NASA spacecraft lifts off for Jupiter’s icy moon – WATCH
A photo of the complex filaments that make up a planetary nebula. Shades of blue and orange make up what resembles a diamond crossed by a backwards 'S'. The background is filled with stars of various sizes.

This tangled planetary nebula represents the final stage of a medium-sized star, like our Sun, billions of years in the future. As the star exhausts its core fuel, it expels much of its outer layer, forming twisted filaments. Despite the name, planetary nebulae have no connection to planets; early astronomers mistakenly thought they resembled planets in telescopes. This detailed image was captured by the powerful Hubble Space Telescope.

Also Read | Historic feat! SpaceX ’catches’ megarocket booster, NASA Chief congratulates
Spiral galaxy

This is the spiral galaxy seen at a slight angle. X-rays from Chandra in purple show evidence for a supermassive black hole in its center, while Webb finds the dust, gas, and stars throughout the galaxy in red, green, and blue. This image also contains optical data from NASA Hubble in red, green, and blue.

Orion Nebula

Orion Nebula: this region is a bit farther, about 1,500 light-years away. Chandra reveals young stars that glow brightly in X-rays, colored here in red, green, and blue, while Webb shows the gas and dust (in darker red) that will help build the galaxy's next set of stars.

Also Read | NASA to track temporary ‘mini moon’ asteroid with planetary radar
Bright blue stars are scattered across a dense field of orange and yellow clouds of gas and dust. Some of the stars shine very brightly and have four diffraction spikes, while others are a bit dimmer. Very little of the darkness of space can be seen through the clouds.

NGC 2467 is a vibrant star-forming region located about 13,000 light-years from Earth in the southern constellation of Puppis. Discovered in the 19th century, this area is a vast cloud of gas, primarily hydrogen, acting as an incubator for new stars. Bright blue young stars can be seen emerging from the dense clouds, while others remain hidden. 

These stars emit intense ultraviolet radiation, which makes the region glow and shapes the surrounding environment. A single massive star above the center of the near-infrared image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope is responsible for most of this radiation.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Business NewsScienceNews5 stunning NASA images unveiling the wonders of stellar evolution

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    11:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    -0.35 (-0.22%)

    Tata Power share price

    460.40
    11:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.1 (-0.67%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    168.85
    11:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    1 (0.6%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.65
    11:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.45 (0.42%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,821.30
    11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    272.65 (5.99%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,878.90
    11:04 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    8.85 (0.47%)

    Page Industries share price

    46,397.20
    11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    108.15 (0.23%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,347.20
    11:03 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    -54.5 (-0.35%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,300.15
    11:03 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    -386.75 (-8.25%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    635.20
    11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    -31.15 (-4.67%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,605.00
    11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    -67 (-4.01%)

    Oil India share price

    540.30
    11:04 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    -19 (-3.4%)
    More from Top Losers

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    447.35
    11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    39.25 (9.62%)

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,821.30
    11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    272.65 (5.99%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,875.50
    11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    248.6 (5.37%)

    Action Construction Equipment share price

    1,414.70
    11:04 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    70.3 (5.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.