5 stunning NASA images unveiling the wonders of stellar evolution

The cosmos is a dynamic realm where the life cycles of stars create and transform the universe around us. From the explosive end of massive stars to the serene beauty of their remnants, each phase contributes to the intricate web of cosmic evolution.

This journey through stellar life reveals not only the birth and death of stars but also the essential elements that foster life on planets like Earth.

Check out 5 stunning NASA images from the cosmos:

The darkness of space is almost covered by the array of objects in this image. Stars of different sizes are strewn about, while a blue and red bubble of gas is at the center. An area of pink and green covers the bottom-right corner.

X-ray images from the Chandra X-ray Observatory have confirmed that most oxygen in the universe is produced by massive stars. This highlights the importance of supernova remnants (SNRs), which contain enough oxygen to support thousands of solar systems. SNRs are the remnants of exploded stars and are crucial for understanding our galaxy, as they are responsible for creating all elements heavier than iron. Without these explosions, Earth and life as we know it would not exist.

The data from Chandra is shown in blue and purple, while optical data from Hubble and the Very Large Telescope is depicted in red and green.

A photo of the complex filaments that make up a planetary nebula. Shades of blue and orange make up what resembles a diamond crossed by a backwards 'S'. The background is filled with stars of various sizes.

This tangled planetary nebula represents the final stage of a medium-sized star, like our Sun, billions of years in the future. As the star exhausts its core fuel, it expels much of its outer layer, forming twisted filaments. Despite the name, planetary nebulae have no connection to planets; early astronomers mistakenly thought they resembled planets in telescopes. This detailed image was captured by the powerful Hubble Space Telescope.

Spiral galaxy

This is the spiral galaxy seen at a slight angle. X-rays from Chandra in purple show evidence for a supermassive black hole in its center, while Webb finds the dust, gas, and stars throughout the galaxy in red, green, and blue. This image also contains optical data from NASA Hubble in red, green, and blue.

Orion Nebula

Orion Nebula: this region is a bit farther, about 1,500 light-years away. Chandra reveals young stars that glow brightly in X-rays, colored here in red, green, and blue, while Webb shows the gas and dust (in darker red) that will help build the galaxy's next set of stars.

Bright blue stars are scattered across a dense field of orange and yellow clouds of gas and dust. Some of the stars shine very brightly and have four diffraction spikes, while others are a bit dimmer. Very little of the darkness of space can be seen through the clouds.

NGC 2467 is a vibrant star-forming region located about 13,000 light-years from Earth in the southern constellation of Puppis. Discovered in the 19th century, this area is a vast cloud of gas, primarily hydrogen, acting as an incubator for new stars. Bright blue young stars can be seen emerging from the dense clouds, while others remain hidden.